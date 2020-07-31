Catalina State Park to reopen following Bighorn Fire closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials announced the Catalina State Park will reopen Sunday, Aug. 2, following a month-long closure because of the Bighorn Fire.
Weather-permitting the park is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Sunday morning with some restrictions, according to a news release from the park.
Visitors are expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing masks in buildings, staying at least 6 feet apart from others and keeping groups to 10 people or less.
Because of the significant debris left from the fire, officials might close the park to keep visitors and staff safe from flash flooding, which will be determined on a day-to-day basis.
The Romero Pools and Sutherland trails will be closed until Nov. 1. Ramadas and group areas will remain closed as well, the release stated.
Officials encourage campers to reserve their spots in advance.
