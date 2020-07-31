CBP arrests 34 immigrants in failed smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On July 30, U.S. Border Patrol agents performing immigration related inspections stopped two vehicles near Douglas, AZ., leading to the arrest of 34 immigrants.
Patrolling agents performed the first traffic stop on a Toyota Tundra that appeared to have fraudulent license plates. Agents found 18 occupants inside the vehicle, all Mexican nationals.
The second traffic stop involved a Lincoln Navigator. Agents noticed the Lincoln driving past them while examining the first vehicle. The inspection revealed an additional 16 immigrants being smuggled.
During investigations, agents discovered the Toyota had been reported stolen. Both vehicles were turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver of the Tundra was taken into custody by Cochise County. The remaining immigrants either face immigration violations or will be expelled back to Mexico.
