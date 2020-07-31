Family Continues to Search for Missing Elderly Father

“Our Caregiver Staff is devastated and heart-broken about this. We’ve worked especially hard with Jerry to help him with his difficult condition and he has flourished during his time here and we miss him dearly. We’ve come to know and love him and his family and stand together and strong in hopes for his quick return. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time. Much thanks to all who have helped so far in the search, and as it continues we want all to know that any help in finding him is greatly appreciated.”