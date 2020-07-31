FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s going to be a hot start to August! Our excessive heat warning remains in place through 8pm Saturday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 31, 2020 at 3:39 PM MST - Updated July 31 at 3:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Storm chances will be on the low end this weekend through next week with temps still quite a bit above the average of 97F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 80s

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 107F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms with a high of 105F.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 107F.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102F.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.