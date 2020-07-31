FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat to end July!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are tracking record-breaking heat as high pressure dominates our forecast. Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 113F. The record is 111F set back in 1986 so looks like we could break that! Storm chances will be on the low end this weekend through next week with temps still quite a bit above the average of 98F.