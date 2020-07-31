FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat to end July!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are tracking record-breaking heat as high pressure dominates our forecast. Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 113F. The record is 111F set back in 1986 so looks like we could break that! Storm chances will be on the low end this weekend through next week with temps still quite a bit above the average of 98F.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with with a high of 113F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 80s
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 108F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms with a high of 105F.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 107F.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: 10% chance for isolated storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.