Multiple sewer repairs in Tucson beginning Aug. 2, expect delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department will begin sewer repairs at multiple locations around Tucson, beginning Aug. 2.
Drivers should expect delays and slow traffic at the following locations on these dates:
Cherry Avenue and University Boulevard- Crews will begin night work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.
Valencia and Kolb Roads- Crews will begin day work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug 3 through Aug. 8.
Ajo Highway and San Joaquin Road- Crews will begin day work from from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.
Drivers can expect to see flags and other construction equipment at these locations. All traffic should slow down, heed signage and exercise caution when navigating through construction zones.
Construction times are approximate and are subject to change in the event of unforeseen conditions. Changes in weather due to the monsoon could also cause delays or postponements.
Drivers should plan ahead in case of excessive delays or take alternate routes to their commutes.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.