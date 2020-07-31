Pima County to open emergency in-person voting sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Voters in Pima County will have the opportunity to vote in-person over the weekend and on Monday to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election.
County residents can vote at various emergency locations across the county Saturday, Aug. 1 and Monday, Aug. 3, according to a news release from the county recorder’s office. The decision to open several additional voting sites before Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, came from the county board of supervisors.
Voters who go to the alternative election polls will sign a form indicating they have an emergency and will be unable to vote on Election Day, the release said. Voters do not need to explain the emergency, only that they have an emergency and need to vote on Saturday or Monday instead of Tuesday. Voters must bring appropriate identification in order to vote.
For a full list of emergency voting sites in Pima County click here.
