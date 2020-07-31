UA to resume in-person classes in phases

In week one, about 5,000 students will be on campus for in-person classes, Dr. Robbins said, starting with labs and performance courses. In week two more small courses will be added, increasing the number of students on campus to 14,000. By week three, if all goes well, the university will have 25,000 to 30,000 students on campus. Dr. Robbins said that was about half the usual number of students on campus during normal times.