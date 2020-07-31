University of Arizona announces 2020 football schedule

University of Arizona announces 2020 football schedule
The University of Arizona hosted the Oregon State University Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 during its annual homecoming game. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 31, 2020 at 2:33 PM MST - Updated July 31 at 2:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats will be back on the field this fall to kick off a 10-game schedule against other PAC 12 teams.

The season starts with a home game on Sept. 26 against Arizona State University and ends Dec. 5 against Standford University on the Cardinal’s home turf, according to a news release from the University of Arizona Athletics Department.

A possible Homecoming Game and other theme games will be determined at a later time, according to the release.

View the entire schedule here:

2020 UA football schedule by Lauren Renteria on Scribd

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.