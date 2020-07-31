University of Arizona announces 2020 football schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats will be back on the field this fall to kick off a 10-game schedule against other PAC 12 teams.
The season starts with a home game on Sept. 26 against Arizona State University and ends Dec. 5 against Standford University on the Cardinal’s home turf, according to a news release from the University of Arizona Athletics Department.
A possible Homecoming Game and other theme games will be determined at a later time, according to the release.
View the entire schedule here:
