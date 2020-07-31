Pima County Board of Supervisors candidate under investigation

But Rodriguez says both pictures show Williams is well within the 75-foot limit area where photos are prohibited and that one of them shows Williams without a mask on in a common area of a county building which is a violation of the mask mandate. Williams says this is an example of the corruption within Pima County government, "so these are just typical Pima County politics where they're trying to gin up things, trying to fabricate stuff but you know, we're here, we're going to represent the people, we're getting our voters to the polls, and we're working hard and we've done nothing wrong."