Emergency voters can still vote on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you missed today’s opportunity to drop off your mail-in ballots at Emergency Voting Sites, you will still have a chance on Monday, Aug. 3.
Some voters have reasons for not being able to cast their vote on Election Day, so the Pima County Board of Supervisors authorized 11 Emergency Voting Sites throughout Pima County.
Voters will sign a form indicating that they have an emergency and that they won’t be able to vote on Aug. 4. Voters DO NOT need to explain the emergency, but they must provide appropriate identification.
Valid I.D.’s must include a photo, name and current address; in most cases an Arizona driver’s license will suffice.
Voters who cannot provide photo I.D. need at least two documents, such as utility bills, that provide the voter’s name and current address. A valid Arizona vehicle registration can be used.
Voters can also mix and match valid identifications, depending on their situation.
All Emergency Voting Sites will follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing and disinfecting procedures.
Over 165,000 voters have already returned their ballots by mail or returned their ballots at Early Voting Sites.
Regular voters are still encouraged to vote on the scheduled date for the Primary Elections. To find the most convenient voting sites on Aug. 4 click [HERE].
