FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure will gradually weaken allowing temperatures to drop a few degrees, however daytime highs will still be trending above average for the first week of August.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 1, 2020 at 3:17 PM MST - Updated August 1 at 3:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -We have a daily chance of seeing isolated to scattered thunderstorms, with activity picking up by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Slight chance for t-storms with overnight lows in the lower-80s.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for spotty storms with a high of 106F.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 105F.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for spotty storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 105F.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 102F.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

