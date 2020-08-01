FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure will gradually weaken allowing temperatures to drop a few degrees, however daytime highs will still be trending above average for the first week of August.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -We have a daily chance of seeing isolated to scattered thunderstorms, with activity picking up by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT: Slight chance for t-storms with overnight lows in the lower-80s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance for spotty storms with a high of 106F.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 105F.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for spotty storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 105F.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
