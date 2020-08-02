Man facing murder charge after fighting neighbor, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a murder charge after police say he got into a physical fight with his neighbor on Aug. 1, 2020.
Just after 5:45 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to an apartment complex, located at 4860 E. Pima St., after getting reports of a physical fight.
Dispatch advised that two male neighbors were seen physically fighting with each other outside of an apartment.
Upon arrival, officers located 58-year-old David Eugene Nickerson unresponsive in front of the apartment. The officers immediately began performing CPR on him.
Tucson Fire arrived and continued rendering aid; however, Nickerson was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after their arrival. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. Witnesses advised 57-year-old Thomas Howard Turner walked over to Nickerson, who was seated outside his apartment. Witnesses added that Turner had initiated a physical confrontation with Nickerson. Both men fell to the ground during the confrontation and Turner retreated to his apartment after the fight according to authorities.
Officers and Hostage Negotiators attempted to contact Turner at his apartment, but he refused to exit. The Tucson Police SWAT Team was able to enter the apartment and took Turner into custody.
After speaking with investigators, Turner was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.
He was ultimately charged with second degree murder and booked into the Pima County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.