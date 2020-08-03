FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps through the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -High pressure will gradually weaken over these next few days, however we will still see above normal temperatures. The best chance to see storms will be by the middle of next week.
MONDAY: 20% chance for a stray storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 107F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for an isolated storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for isolated storms with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: 10% chance for a stray storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.
