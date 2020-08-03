Police arrest protesters for aggravated assault, vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police Chief Chris Mangus tweeted Sunday morning, Aug. 2, that police arrested four people during a Black Lives Matter protest the previous night.
According to Magnus, there was “an aggravated assault on an officer, construction barricades/signage toppled, tagging, and traffic blocked for hours.”
His tweets reflected an apparent level of frustration.
“Is this supposed to help the cause?” he tweeted.
Magnus also said, “It’s clear angry people on both ends of the spectrum will never be satisfied with any outcome” while acknowledging that those who did this represent a minority of the protesters.
No further information about the arrests was immediately available.
