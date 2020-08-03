Smoke from California wildfire creates colorful skies in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’ve noticed a brighter sunset than normal, that’s because of a wildfire raging in southern California.
As smoke from the Apple Fire burning near Beaumont, California blows east, Arizona sunsets have been more colorful. However, though it might be nice to look at, maybe consider doing so from inside.
Because of the smoke, people with lung and heart conditions should be more conscious of the air quality and stay inside as much as possible.
