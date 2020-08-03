Tucson loses 99-year-old highly decorated WWII veteran, staple in community

Andrew proudly goes on about his dad, “He supported his community and loved Tucson and Arizona. A world traveler, he often said that Tucson was one of the most beautiful places in the world. After twenty years of service to his country he moved his wife and eight children to Tucson because it was where he went to law school between duties in WWII and the Korean conflict. He felt it would be a great place to raise a family. He practiced law in Tucson for more than forty years. He truly made the most of his life and left us with the same dignity and class that he lived his entire life. A life well lived.”