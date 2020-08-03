Tucson loses 99-year-old highly decorated WWII veteran, staple in community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A WW II veteran and one of the founders of the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, will be laid to rest this week. Lt. Col. Hugh Stewart spread his wings for the last time on July 27, 2020.
Part of the “Greatest Generation”, Lt. Col. Stewart served proudly as a bomber pilot during WWII, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 10-Oak Leaf Clusters and the Air Force Commendation medal. He also served during the Korean Conflict.
Hugh was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, attorney and war hero. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 27, 1921 and passed away in Tucson at the age of 99.
After the war he became a flight instructor pilot and taught foreign student-pilots how to fly B-25′s at Douglas Army Air Field, in Douglas, Arizona. Lt. Col. Stewart served as Judge Advocate General and Pilot at Perrin Air Force Base and then served in the Legislative Liaison Office for the United States Air Force to the United States Senate and White House.
According to his obituary, “Some of his best memories remain flying special missions with some of the nation’s political leaders such as Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson and Gerald Ford – before they became presidents. It was in this role that Hugh also became a close, personal friend of Arizona’s Sen. Barry Goldwater. They flew often together and remained close friends right up until the senator’s death in 1998”.
One of Hugh’s sons, Andrew Stewart, says, “He, like many others, volunteered early on after the start of WWII. They believed in God, family, and country. He believed in treating others with the same respect, regardless if they were the server at a restaurant or a Presidential candidate.”
Andrew proudly goes on about his dad, “He supported his community and loved Tucson and Arizona. A world traveler, he often said that Tucson was one of the most beautiful places in the world. After twenty years of service to his country he moved his wife and eight children to Tucson because it was where he went to law school between duties in WWII and the Korean conflict. He felt it would be a great place to raise a family. He practiced law in Tucson for more than forty years. He truly made the most of his life and left us with the same dignity and class that he lived his entire life. A life well lived.”
Hugh completed his Air Force Service as Assistant Secretary of Staff, Shape Headquarters, NATO, in Paris, France where he lived with his wife Jeanette and family of eight for three challenging and delightful years.
After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Hugh joined the law firm of Cusick, Watkins and Fry in Tucson where he became a named partner and developed many trusted clients and friends. Hugh was a founding member of the Pima Air Museum and inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of fame in 2005. Subsequently, he was appointed by the Governor and served two terms as a Board Member on the State Compensation Fund under the Industrial Commission of Arizona.
Hugh was proceeded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Jeanette, and his son Gregory William Stewart who gave his life for his county in Vietnam in 1968. Jeanette was the love of Hugh's life and even after her death he constantly deferred to her values and wishes.
In their retirement, Hugh and Jeanette loved traveling the world, playing bridge, spending time with grandchildren, and enjoying their summer house in Maine.
Hugh is survived by seven children: Mary Jo Margolf (spouse Clark), Julie Beach (spouse Bruce), Jane Garigan (spouse Tim), Elizabeth Goettl (spouse Dennis), Paul Stewart (spouse Amy), Andrew Stewart ( fiancé Tamara ), Cecilia Linsmeier (spouse John). He also leaves behind seventeen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren will miss him greatly.
A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church with the burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gregory W. Stewart Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Mail checks to made out to Salpointe Catholic High School to Linda Kirkpatrick, Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E Copper, Tucson, AZ 85719 or contribute online by clicking HERE.
