University of Arizona expands online learning access through new nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the University of Arizona announced its intention to create a new nonprofit entity — University of Arizona Global Campus — and acquire the assets of Ashford University.
University of Arizona Global Campus will be a fully online university providing access to affordable high-quality higher education with flexible opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds around the world who seek to achieve their educational and life goals.
As student populations turn increasingly to online platforms for higher education, University of Arizona Global Campus will meet students wherever they are in their educational journeys. University of Arizona Global Campus will focus on serving underrepresented and nontraditional students, including veterans and those who work or parent full time and who are in need of flexible pathways to advance their education or to learn new skills.
“As students look for new avenues to attain higher education, the accessibility and innovative approach of University of Arizona Global Campus will help a new generation of students find success,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “By establishing University of Arizona Global Campus, the University of Arizona will greatly expand its reach and live up to its responsibility as a land-grant university to provide access to quality education, will enhance our Arizona Online platform, will further diversify our educational enterprise and will provide much-needed short and long-term revenue.”
The University of Arizona plans to take immediate steps to commence the final approval process with WSCUC, Ashford's accreditor, which is needed to formally operate University of Arizona Global Campus. Ashford University's faculty and approximately 35,000 students will continue coursework and degree programs with no interruptions or delays.
Ashford University is accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission and is currently owned by Zovio, an education technology services company based in Chandler, Arizona. The University of Arizona signed a definitive agreement with Zovio, which includes the sale of the assets of Ashford University to University of Arizona Global Campus. Zovio will continue to provide its education technology services under a long-term Strategic Services Agreement.
