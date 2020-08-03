Where to find your voting precinct for the Arizona primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you didn’t get a chance to mail your ballot in early or aren’t sure where your voting precinct is, the Pima County Recorder’s Office made it easy to find the nearest polling place online in time to get your vote counted in the Arizona primary.
Visit this link to enter your address to find the polling precinct near your home.
The Arizona primary is Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 4.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.