College Students Paying it forward with free tutoring during COVID

One-on-one virtual tutoring sessions are provided to each student 1-3 times a week for 1-2 hours per session. The service is meant to supplement and prepare students for their courses before and during the coming school year. Although many of our tutors will be available only for the remainder of the summer, we also have many tutors who are willing to support your child through the entire 2020-2021 school semester. Check out our Facebook page, COV Tutors, to meet all of them! Keep in mind, however, that the page is still in-the-works and many elements have yet to be added.