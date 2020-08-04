ELECTION: Polls close across Arizona, results expected around 8:15 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The polls for Arizona’s primary election closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The major races for southern Arizona are listed below. You can check out all the results by CLICKING HERE. On that page, you can choose which area you want to read about by clicking on the drop down menu at the top.
Winners tonight move on to the general election, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
There are some races where a candidate ran unopposed. In those cases, the candidate either automatically moved on the general election or won the seat.
- Democratic: Mark Kelly ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Republican: Martha McSally defeated Daniel McCarthy and moved on to the general election.
- Democratic: Tom O’Halleran, Eva Putzova.
- Republican: Nolan Reidhead, Tiffany Shedd.
- Democratic: Ann Kirkpatrick, Peter Quilter.
- Republican: Brandon Martin, Joseph Morgan, Noran Eric Ruden.
- Democratic: Raul Grijalva ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Republican: Daniel Wood ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Democratic: Brian Radford, Rex Scott.
- Republican: Bill Beard, Rhonda Pina, Steve Spain, Vic Williams.
- Democratic: Matt Heinz, Richard Hernandez, Ramón O. Valadez.
- Republican: Anthony Sizer ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Democratic: Sharon Bronson, Juan Francisco Padrés.
- Republican: Gabby Saucedo Mercer.
- Democratic: Steve Diamond ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Republican: John Backer, Steve Christy.
- Democratic: Adelita Grijalva, Consuelo Hernandez.
- Republican: Fernando Gonzales ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Democratic: Laura Conover, Mark Diebolt, Jonathan Mosher.
- Republican: No candidate filed.
- Democratic: Kevin Kubitskey, Chris Nanos.
- Republican: Mark Napier ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Democratic: Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Kim Challender.
- Republican: Benny White ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Democratic: Brian Bickel ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Republican: Beth Ford ran unopposed and moved on to the general election.
- Democratic: Suzanne Droubie, Brian Johnson, Dustin Walters.
- Republican: No candidate filed.
- Democratic: Dustin Williams ran unopposed and should retain the seat as long as no one qualifies as a write-in candidate.
- Republican: No candidate filed.
- PROP 478 (MARANA): Adoption of the town’s General Plan to 2040.
- PROP 479 (MARANA): Home rule/alternative expenditure limitation.
- PROP 480 (ORO VALLEY): A Permanent Base Adjustment to the Town of Oro Valley’s expenditure limitation.
- Tim Bohen, Bill Garner, Harry L. Greene II, Bill Rodman, Steve Solomon.
- Ed Honea ran unopposed and should retain the seat as long as no one qualifies as a write-in candidate.
- Dave Bowen, Jackie Craig, Roxanne Ziegler.
- Paul Diaz, Herman Lopez, Rita Rogers, Anita Romero.
- Bill Bracco, Simon Davis, Melissa Hicks, Gil Lusk, John Malott, Teddy Teso.
- Ryan Huber, Deborah Morales.
The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
A large majority of southern Arizona residents will receive their ballot in the mail. If you don’t get one or aren’t sure where your voting precinct is, the Pima County Recorder’s Office makes it easy to find the nearest polling place online in time to get your vote counted.
To find your polling place, visit this link.
In order to be able to vote a regular ballot at the polling place, your name must be on the poll roster and you must provide one of the types of identification listed below:
- Photographic information that includes your photograph, your name and your current address. Your name and address must reasonably match the information in the poll roster.
- Two different forms of non-photographic identification that must contain your name and your address and this information must reasonably match the information in the poll roster.
- A combination of photo identification and other identification. If you have a valid form of photographic identification, but the address does not match the poll roster, you may combine that information with one of the valid forms of non-photographic identification. Valid military identification or a United States passport may also be combined with a valid form of non-photographic identification.
To see the full list of what is acceptable CLICK HERE.
Poll workers will be wearing masks or shields. If you forget your mask, one can be provided for you.
Request ballot by mail: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/BallotByMailRequest
Pima County Recorders Office: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/
Pima County Recorders Office Primary Election information: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/ElectionInformation
Find your precinct: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/PrecinctDistrictSearch
Check your voter registration: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo
Update your voter registration: https://servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage
Oct. 5: Voter registration for Nov. 3 general election
Oct. 7: Ballots mailed. In-person voting begins
Oct. 23: Last day to request a ballot in the mail
Oct. 28: Last day to mail back your ballot
Oct. 30: Last day to vote early in person
Nov. 3: General Election
