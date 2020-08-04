Family of man who died in custody seeks $19M in wrongful death claim

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lawyers representing the family of a man who died in the custody of Tucson police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 4, that they have filed a Notice of Claim in the case seeking damages under the Arizona Wrongful Death Act.
The city of Tucson has 60 days to respond, and if a settlement isn’t reached, the case will move to a lawsuit.
The Notice of Claim, which can be read HERE or below, states that the family is seeking $10 million from the city and $3 million from each of three officers named: Officer Jonathan Jackson, Officer Samuel Routledge and Officer Ryan Starbuck.
