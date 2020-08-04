Judge rules Arizona gyms should reopen, despite statewide closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fitness centers and gyms should be allowed to reopen, that’s what a Maricopa County judge ruled earlier today.
The ruling comes after gym owners of Mountainside Fitness filed preliminary injunctions to remain open despite COVID-19 health measures from the governor’s office and state health officials, according to AZ Family.
Judge Timothy J. Thomason with the Maricopa County Superior Court ruled Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 the order to shut down gyms violated procedural due process, stating gyms should be able to apply to reopen no later than one week from the ruling.
Neither the governor’s office nor the state health department has released a comment on the ruling.
AZ Family reports the owners of Mountainside Fitness will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to address the ruling.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
