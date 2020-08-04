More than 500 inmates at Tucson prison test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 500 inmates at a Tucson prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the ADOC announced 517 inmates at the ASPC-Tucson Whetstone Unit have coronavirus.
The inmates who tested positive are being housed together and are being treated.
“They will not be allowed back into the general population until they have been medically cleared,” the ADOC said in a news release. “In addition to measures that are already in place, all inmates at Whetstone will receive meals and all required medication and medical services in their housing units.”
The Whetstone unit houses around 1,000 inmates.
