President signs Great American Outdoors Act, National Parks waive entry fees Aug. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Celebrate America’s public lands Wednesday, Aug. 5, by visiting a national park for free. Thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act, national parks across the country will waive entry fees to celebrate the funding bill’s passage.
Every Aug. 4 is now dedicated as Great American Outdoors Day and Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, national parks will be free for all. In the coming years, fees will be waived every Aug. 4.
The bill, signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, establishes the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund, secures funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and the Restore Our Parks Act as well as help repair infrastructure in public lands, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
There are 110 national parks that charge entrance fees ranging from $5 to $35, according to the NPS. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
Officials with the NPS said, while people are encouraged to enjoy parks, they should still adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.