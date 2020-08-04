Red Cross needs local volunteers due to COVID-19 ahead of hurricane season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross urgently needs volunteers ahead of a busy hurricane season. Several volunteers from Arizona have left to pre-stage on the East Coast, including one from Tucson, who will be working in sheltering operations.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should a large emergency, like a hurricane, occur,” said Kara Egbert, Board Chair of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises in areas hit by devastating hurricanes.”
SHELTER HELP NEEDED There is a need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible, but will open traditional shelters if needed.
Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection, and other vital tasks to help those we serve.
HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT NEEDED If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO, or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Daily health checks along with health screenings for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.
Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses, and medical students. These tasks could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education, and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment, or consumable medical supplies.
FURRY FRIENDS NEED HELP TOO. When people leave their homes during an emergency, they take their pets with them. The Red Cross is looking for established partner organizations to support the pet sheltering effort.
If you are interested in helping the community should a disaster occur, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Stacey Moore at 520-576-2874 or Stacey.moore@redcross.org.
Be sure to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider, and follow local guidance. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, and the people we serve.
You can find more information on their social platforms: Facebook - @RedCrossAriz; Twitter - @redcrossaz; Instagram - @redcross.az.nm
