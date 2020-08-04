UA Coalition for Academic Justice plans to unionize, disagrees with reentry plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the midst of reopening campus, creating a fully online university and preparing for furloughs and pay-cuts, a coalition at the University of Arizona has announced it plans to form a union. The Coalition for Academic Justice made the announcement Tuesday during a press conference.
"This is a historic moment because this University has never had what we call a wall-to-wall union," said Celeste Gonzalez de Bustamante, an associate professor at the U of A School of Journalism.
She said any employee can join the union whether they're a graduate student, staff or faculty member.
The announcement about unionizing came just one day after the U of A announced it's buying Ashford University and creating, UA Global Campus, a fully online university.
"Ashford University does not have a good reputation and by aligning ourselves with that University and actually acquiring that university, that can be very damaging," Gonzalez de Bustamante said.
The coalition is asking the university to delay its furlough and pay cut plan and instead find other borrowing options.
"The long term results of this plan would be to squander the resources that are most important to this university," said Marcia Klotz, who is an assistant professor in English and Gender and Women's Studies at the U of A. "The people that make this place function."
Concerns surround the U of A's decision to reopen its campus and bring students back to the physical classroom.
"[It's] not adequate to protect the safety of the campus of the safety of the surrounding community," said Leila Hudson, an associate professor of Middle East and North African Studies.
In a survey, the coalition said it found nearly 70 percent of campus employees feel uncomfortable or very uncomfortable to go back in person.
Gonzalez de Bustamante said the coalition wants the university to choose remote instruction as the "default."
The coalition said 96 percent of members voted in favor of unionizing on July 30 and affiliating as a local branch of the United Campus Workers in association with the Communication Workers of America.
