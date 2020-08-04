University of Arizona awarded $26 million to help build Internet of the future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will establish and lead a new research center to help develop an Internet upgrade that goes beyond mere speed.
The Center for Quantum Networks will be funded by a five-year, $26 million grant from the National Science Foundation, with an additional five-year $24.6 million option. The University will partner with Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University.
The ‘net as we know it is powered by streams of bits -- tiny fragments of computer data represented by a state of either zero or one. The research will develop an Internet based on quantum bits, known as qubits. These bits can represent many more states than just zero or one, allowing for more powerful networks and processing -- which also adds up to more speed.
The Center’s team will look into what devices and materials will be needed to build a Quantum Network and demonstrate it.
The team at the University of Arizona is led by the James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences and includes the College of Engineering, the James E. Rogers College of Law and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
