Vice President Pence to visit Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Tucson on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
A news release from the White House said Pence will accept an endorsement from the Arizona Association of Police, which represents 47 member agencie.
He is also scheduled to deliver remarks reinforcing the Trump administration’s support of law enforcement.
Pence will then go to Mesa to participate in the rollout of the Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition. Pence will return to Washington D.C. later that evening.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.