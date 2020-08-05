Border Patrol detains more than 30 in raid at humanitarian aid camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US Border Patrol raided No More Deaths’ humanitarian aid station, Byrd Camp, detaining over 30 people who were receiving medical care, food, water, and shelter from the 100 degree heat on July 31.
Border Patrol and BORTAC descended on the camp with an armored vehicle, three ATVS, two helicopters, and an estimated 24 marked and unmarked vehicles.
Agents refused to show a warrant upon entry and were not wearing masks according to a statement from No More Deaths.
Agents detained those receiving care while a Border Patrol cameraman filmed the scene. The day before, agents had entered the property without a warrant and detained one person receiving care. Border Patrol then set up 24-hour surveillance around the perimeter, deterring anyone else from entering the camp according to the statement.
“Yesterday, Border Patrol harmed thirty people in irreparable ways. On a daily basis those who migrate through the Arizona desert are targeted, terrorized, detained, and deported.” Said Dr. Scott Warren, “Last night we witnessed these tactics deployed against people who sought medical care and relief at our Byrd Camp aid station. As always when humanitarian aid in the borderlands is targeted, those who seek care are the ones that face the brunt of these violent escalations.”
Border Patrol previously raided Byrd camp in 2017, which predates Dr. Scott Warren’s arrest for providing humanitarian aid to two individuals.
