Davis-Monthan holds training exercises for real-world rescues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - International Combat Air Force assets from around the globe are scheduled to conduct Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Aug. 7-21, 2020.
Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense’s premier Combat Search and Rescue exercise. As a joint-force experience, it provides realistic CSAR training in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments.
Red Flag-Rescue will allow aircrew and operators from across the U.S. the opportunity to hone their high-end readiness. The exercise is focused on CSAR planning, the Air Force’s preferred planning methodology for providing personnel recovery. The exercise allows for Air Force assets to operate after the initial days of a conflict where it becomes possible for forces to conduct CSAR operations.
All of the exercise participants will adhere to COVID-19 mitigation regulations put in place by the DoD, state of Arizona and City of Tucson, when traveling to and during Red Flag-Rescue. Units from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Army and coalition partners from around the globe will collaborate for the two-week exercise.
This training is essential to conduct, as it keeps our forces ready for real-world rescues and personnel recovery.
