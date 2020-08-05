FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with some storm chances!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat will continue for southern Arizona.
A high pressure system will weaken over these next few days, but the higher-than-normal temperatures will continue.
We have a small chance of storms Wednesday and could seem even more rain by the middle of next week.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. 30% chance of isolated to scattered storms bubbling up again! A high of 104F is expected.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the low 80s. Mostly clear.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with a 10% chance of an isolated storm and a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and high of 105F.
SATURDAY: A high of 105F under mainly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F.
