Five suspects arrested in July homicide investigation, all under 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Aug 5., the Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested 5 suspects in a homicide investigation that began in mid July.
On Saturday, July 18, 2020, deputies responded to 4444 East Benson Highway for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located 49-year-old Richard Ulibarri with obvious signs of trauma.
Rural Metro Fire Department responded shortly after 3:27 a.m. and Mr. Ulibarri was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies later located a second victim who survived the encounter.
Initial information provided to deputies by witnesses stated that the suspects had fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Later that morning, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to continued to process the scene.
After multiple interviews over the course of two weeks, detectives identified five suspects: 20-year-old Robert Yslava-Varela, 18-year-old Noah Arguellez, 20-year-old Ariel Monarrez, 20-year-old Nea Jones, and 20-year-old Gabriella Acosta.
All five suspects have been located, arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple felonies, including First Degree Murder.
More details on the story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.