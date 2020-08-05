Gov. Ducey meets with White House officials about COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is at the White House this week to meet with President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Senior administration officials said Wednesday Arizona is leading the effort to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.
But it has not come without its challenges. Gyms were forced to close due to the pandemic.
This week, Judge Timothy J. Thomason with the Maricopa County Superior Court ruled the order to shut down gyms violated procedural due process, stating gyms should be able to apply to reopen no later than one week from the ruling.
‘We’ve been in the unfortunate, but unhappy, but necessary business of dispersing large gatherings. We’re working with all stakeholder group. We have no desire to shut anything down. We just want to take a common sense approach,” said Ducey.
Senior Administration officials said Arizona has been able to keep most of the economy open by encouraging people to wear masks and social distance. Arizona received more than $2.8 million from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Ducey said the state has the capacity to test everyone in the state, including prison populations. The Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry announced 517 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at a Tucson facility.
“We’re going to test everyone at our correctional facilities. We want to make sure they have the proper care and comfort,” Ducey said.
The Administration said they are taking Arizona’s approach in the Sunbelt and applying it to the Midwest too.
Ducey will also be meeting with the Council of Governors and other health officials during his visit to Washington.
Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.