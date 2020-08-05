Local First Arizona to begin virtual sustainability workshops for small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona businesses interested in learning more about how to be environmentally friendly can join others across the state through a virtual workshop by Local First Arizona.
Local First Arizona, a statewide nonprofit that supports local businesses, will host Sustainable Communities Accessing Lending and Expertise Upon Performance — also known as SCALE UP — starting next week. The seven-week, online program focuses on making local businesses more sustainable, according to the organization’s website.
The program will meet online every Tuesday in 10 to 15 person cohorts for one hour to go over the program’s sustainability curriculum, which covers energy, water and waste among other issues.
Applications for programs close one week before the start of a new cohort. Cohorts start the program Aug. 11 and continue until April 2021.
