McSally challenges Kelly to 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Republican Sen. Martha McSally is challenging Mark Kelly to seven debates, claiming her Democratic rival has evaded scrutiny and presented a manicured image of himself.
Arizona Family reported that McSally proposed an unusually large number of debates for a sitting senator with the bully-pulpit advantages of incumbency. She must overcome a fundraising and polling deficit in a race that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Several other vulnerable GOP senators from other states have similarly proposed large numbers of debates.
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona has defeated a conservative businessman who challenged her for the Republican nomination to finish the late John McCain’s U.S. Senate term.
Kelly’s campaign manager, Jen Cox, did not directly respond to McSally’s proposal for seven debates, Arizona Family reported, but said Kelly has accepted a debate invitation hosted by the Arizona Republic and public media outlets and would like to do another with Univision.
McSally said she'll accept three debate invitations from media outlets in Phoenix and Tucson and wants to pursue three others in rural areas of the state, along with one televised nationally.
