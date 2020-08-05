Police in Phoenix investigate death of suspect who was unresponsive in custody

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a man died after being taken into custody by Phoenix officers, according to a report in AZFamily.
The incident happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, in the Maryvale area.
Police discovered that a handcuffed suspect was unresponsive in the backseat of a police vehicle. Firefighters took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Read the full report HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved. 3TV/CBS 5 contributed to this report.