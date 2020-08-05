President Trump holding Arizona as model for COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Trump is holding up Arizona as a model for the nation in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his white house meeting with Governor Ducey today, the president pointed to the state’s efforts to keep the economy open.
”He has done an incredible job on COVID or COVID-19 or whatever you want to call it. It’s got more names than about anything else you can think of.”
Governor Ducey pointed to the state’s efforts to get people to social distance and wear masks, despite not using a state-wide mask mandate, however, he’s run into criticism for that approach, including ordering gyms to close while letting restaurants stay open.
Yesterday, a judge in Maricopa county ruled that Gov. Ducey violated due process when he ordered gyms closed for a second time.
Today, the governor says he’s trying to work out a solution.
”We have no desire to shut anything down. We just want to take a common sense approach to mitigate COVID-19. That’s what we’ve done, so we’re going to let the lawyers work through the legal process, but we’re going to do whatever is necessary to protect public health in Arizona.”
Gov. Ducey is also meeting with the Council of Governors and other health officials during his visit to Washington.
