Primary election sees moderate turnout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Turnout for the August 4th primary election, according to Elections Director Brad Nelson, was moderate.
For what has traditionally been a low voter turnout election, as primaries usually are, moderate was pretty good, especially since there is a raging pandemic.
Part of the reason for the high turnout, likely, the mail-in ballot. About 385,000 voters either got one in the mail automatically because they are on the permanent early voting list or they requested one.
As of the day before the election, 200,000 of them had already been counted.
And what is showed, there’s a lot of interest in the election and some surprises.
In Supervisor District 2, long time politico and Chairman of the Pima County Board Ramone Valadez, lost to Dr. Matt Heinz by a fairly wide margin.
In the Pima County Attorney’s race, progressive Laura Conover defeated two challengers who promised more of the same.
Change seems to be in the air.
“It really looks like a move towards the progressive end,” said Jeff Rogers, an attorney and former Chair of the Democratic Party. “All up and down the ballot.”
And he feels the timing was just right.
“I really don’t feel Laura would have won four years ago or eight years ago,” he said. “But we’re moving in a different direction now.”
And that direction seems to have excited the Democratic base.
“There’s just so much excitement at the Democratic level,” Rogers said. “And even if people have to risk their lives going to the polls, Democrats are going to do that.”
But part of it, is the candidates the party is choosing.
“We really want to win this election rather than making a point,” he said.
So how do Republicans slow the momentum the Democrats appear to have.
“I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm on the Republican side too,” said David Eppihimer, the Chair of the Republican Party. “But I think we as Republicans get geared up for the general.”
The party has another 90 days to get geared up and fire up its get out the vote campaign.
Eppihimer says the GOP, even though its far outnumbered in registration, wins by turning out voters in large numbers.
“It’s not a hard game to figure out,” he said. “It’s a hard game to implement.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.