Some food assistance programs to end, help is still available

TUSD’s Food Services Department will offer breakfast & lunch during remote learning with 67 new grab-n-go meal bus routes. Meals offered on the bus routes during remote learning are free to enrolled students at the 60 CEP schools. For students enrolled at the 28 non-CEP schools, meals are free only if the student qualifies. TUSD said parents are able to pick up food for enrolled students and the student does not have to be present.