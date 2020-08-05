Teen Lifeline seeing increase in calls in Arizona during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded, service requests for help with mental health have steadily increased in Arizona, KTAR News reported.
While calls for help typically decline during summer months, KTAR News reported this year was very different.
Teen Lifeline reports a 6% increase in calls and texts in the month of June. The Phoenix-based nonprofit has seen an increase in all of their major helpline categories, according to KTAR News.
These categories include:
- A 3-5% increase in calls and texts related to suicide
- 11% increase in concerns with family problems
- Calls and texts nearly doubled regarding teens struggles with LGBTQ issues
- Increased reports of abuse in the home
Teen Lifeline’s hotline is available for parents as well, not just teens. The hotline is available 24/7, seven days a week. Teen peer consolers take calls from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day. The hotline number is 602-248-8336. Texting is available at the same number every day from noon to 9 p.m. every day.
Hours have been extended on the hotline and texting until all students are said to be back in school throughout Arizona.
