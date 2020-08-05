Trump to host Ducey at White House to discuss coronavirus efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump will host Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss efforts in fighting coronavirus, a White House official told KTAR News.
Trump and the Republican governor will confer on how Arizona is stopping the spread of COVID-19, how to reopen small businesses and how to reignite the economy.
Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will also be present in the Oval Office meeting.
“President Trump is looking forward to discussing ways to continue to support the people of the Grand Canyon State,” the White House said in a statement.
The meeting at the White House won’t be the first time Trump and Ducey have got together during the pandemic. Trump visited a Honeywell facility in Phoenix in May with Ducey that started making protective equipment for health care workers. The president was also in Arizona in late June and Ducey accompanied Trump to the border wall in Yuma and a speaking engagement in north Phoenix.
To read the full article, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.