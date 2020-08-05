Tucson Fire Department responds to fire in east side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were evacuated from a fire that engulfed a house on the far east side Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department responded to the blaze at a home on the 4700 black of South Goldenrod Drive on Wednesday morning. The fire had burned a good portion of the backside of the house, according to the department’s Twitter page, and collapsed the home’s outdoor patio area.
Both people were evacuated safely and the fire was under control shortly after firefighters’ arrival.
No injuries were reported.
