Tucson men arrested in connection with fatal 2019 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Tucson men have been arrested in connection with a fatal 2019 shooting in Sahuarita.
The Sahuarita Police Department said William Anthony Lira, 28, and Manuel Robles Monreal Jr., 25, were arrested this week and are facing charges of first-degree murder.
The SPD said more suspects will be charged, but the other suspects pose “no current public threat.”
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road on Jan. 26, 2019.
Multiple people were found shot and one, Manuel Bojorquez, died.
“Law enforcement leaders at all levels of government know that no one agency can address all issues, even when they have significant resources,” said SPD Chief John Noland.”I’m thankful for having good working relationships with our local, state and federal agencies.
“This case involved numerous SPD resources over a long period of time. The investigation was complex and our detectives, officers and civilian staff did not give up and they’ve done really good work! We send a big thank you out to those allied agencies like the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Over the last few days, the U.S. Marshals played a significant role in tracking down and arresting two of the murder suspects at the request of the SPD.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.