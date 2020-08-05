UA developing efficient system to purify waste water

“The benefit of using both CSP (concentrated solar power) and PV (photovoltaics) is that we can double the energy efficiency compared to existing thermal desalination systems that just use PV or CSP,” said Kerri Hickenbottom, assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering and principal investigator for the project. “This off-grid system will use renewable energy resources to transform the way we manage high-salinity concentrate typically considered as waste streams.”