UA developing efficient system to purify waste water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Engineers and scientists at the University of Arizona are developing a more efficient way to purify waste water.
Using a grant of $500,000, the team of researchers is developing a solar-powered desalination system that combines several types of technologies – including concentrated solar power, photovoltaics and membrane distillation – to recover water from these concentrated waste streams.
The grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Rapid Advancement in Process Intensification Deployment.
The process uses less energy at a lower cost, and it could provide more water for resource-scarce inland regions such as Arizona.
“The benefit of using both CSP (concentrated solar power) and PV (photovoltaics) is that we can double the energy efficiency compared to existing thermal desalination systems that just use PV or CSP,” said Kerri Hickenbottom, assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering and principal investigator for the project. “This off-grid system will use renewable energy resources to transform the way we manage high-salinity concentrate typically considered as waste streams.”
Reverse osmosis is one of the most common methods for purifying saline water, but with this process about 20 to 50 percent of the water that enters the system remains as a concentrated waste stream.
Other existing methods for handling concentrated waste streams, including injecting the waste into isolated underground wells and using very large ponds to evaporate the water, are expensive, time consuming and energy intensive.
The project reflects the university’s recent designation as No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 globally in the area of water resources in the 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities.
