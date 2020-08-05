University of Arizona hosts three-part webinar on impacts of Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Bighorn Fire ripped through the Santa Catalina Mountains earlier this summer, experts with the University of Arizona will host a three-part webinar about the impacts of the fire on the surrounding environment.
The webinar, titled Fire on the Mountain: Understanding Tucson’s Bighorn Fire, will answer questions about how the fire grew, the role climate change played and how the fire will impact wildlife and the future of the mountain range, according to the UA’s website.
Each session will feature input from a panel of experts, including U.S. Forest Service officials, climate researchers, the National Weather Service and more.
The first part of the three-part installment starts Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 6 p.m. The following webinars are on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 at the same time.
The virtual event is free to attend, however, registration is required. To register, click here.
