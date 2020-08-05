WATCH: Paddleboarding goat in Idaho

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. Mayhem is a 5-year-old goat in Boise, ID. that likes to paddle-board with its owner.
“When we get out on the water, he’s happy to be out there. He’s just checking out the scenery and he really enjoys just being with me and doing activities, I think,” said Alyssa Kelley, Mr Mayhem’s owner.
The goat has its own life jacket and swimming goggles.
In the video, you can see the goat sitting perfectly still atop the board while Kelly makes her way through the lake.
Kelly says her goat-friend has been on water with her more than 20 times and has only fallen twice.
