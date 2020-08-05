Whisker Wednesday: PACC hosts online adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re in the market to adopt an animal but haven’t been able to schedule an appointment at the Pima Animal Care Center, the shelter is hosting an online, live adoption event for you to enjoy at home.
The event — which goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 — is on Facebook and free to watch. If you see a pet you would like to take home, you can just fill out an online form and schedule a time to pick up your new furry friend.
To join the event click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.