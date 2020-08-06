Arizona Chamber of Commerce, state medical association launches health campaign for businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona physicians and the business community are partnering up to promote health and safety during the COVID-19 crisis.
Be Safe, Be Open AZ! is an initiative kick-started by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Arizona Medical Association. The campaign’s goal is to promote health and wellness as the state reopens during the pandemic.
The initiative encourages businesses to implement guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like requiring face coverings, staying home when sick and frequent handwashing.
The campaign has a list of recommendations that businesses can take to keep employees and customers healthy.
