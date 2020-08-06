Arizona State Parks holding photo contest, selecting one winner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ariaona State Parks is holding a photo contest to find the best photo taken that captures the experience of the parks!
Participants have until Oct. 16, 2020 to submit their photos.
Landscape, wildlife, action photos, and anything else capturing the essence of your experience in the parks will be accepted. Officials are asking participants to refrain from submitting selfies.
One winner will be chosen, while runner-ups will also be featured. The winning photo will be featured on social media and in the visitor center of the park in which the photo was taken.
to submit a photo.
